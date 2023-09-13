NC will sweep ULB polls in Chenab Valley: Rattan Lal Gupta

According to a press release, he made the comments after concluding his four day long tour of Chenab Valley. The Provincial President of NC Jammu asserted that the present dispensation has miserably failed to stand on the expectations of general public.

The NC leader also addressed party workers meetings in Banihal and Ramban today. He lamented the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that this era would be remembered for its rampant corruption and mis-governance. He specifically pointed out scandals in the Jal Shakti and Health Departments, as well as various recruitment scams. He accused the LG of adopting a policy of silence regarding these issues, failing to take appropriate action and address the public's concerns.