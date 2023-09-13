NC will sweep ULB polls in Chenab Valley: Rattan Lal Gupta

Ramban, Sep 13: Senior National Conference (NC) leader Rattan Lal Gupta today said that his party will sweep the urban local bodies (ULB) polls in Chenab Valley.
According to a press release, he made the comments after concluding his four day long tour of Chenab Valley. The Provincial President of NC Jammu asserted that the present dispensation has miserably failed to stand on the expectations of general public.
The NC leader also addressed party workers meetings in Banihal and Ramban today. He lamented the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that this era would be remembered for its rampant corruption and mis-governance. He specifically pointed out scandals in the Jal Shakti and Health Departments, as well as various recruitment scams. He accused the LG of adopting a policy of silence regarding these issues, failing to take appropriate action and address the public's concerns.
Earlier, both the meetings were convened under the chairmanship of Haji Shajjad Ahmed Shaheen, District President Ramban. He enlightened the senior functionaries of Party that the local administration in Ramban is totally nonfunctional, resulting in the suffering of general public, especially those residing in far-flung areas have increased manifold. He emphasized that the grievances of the people have been ignored, leaving them without proper basic amenities.
DDC Chairperson Dr Shamshad Shan, DDC Members, Bashir Ahmed Ronyal, Shameema Akhtar and Mohammad Sahfi expressed their disappointment with the local administration, accusing it of being non-supportive and causing delays in development projects.