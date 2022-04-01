NC's objective dignity , honour of people: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, Apr 1 ; National Conference (NC) leader and party District President for Ramban, Sajjad Shaheen said on Friday that the emergence of new political parties in Jammu and Kashmir was aimed at dividing the people particularly in the Kashmir Valley.
He said that these attempts are aimed at dividing the people and getting enough seats for a particular party so that they can form the next government in J&K and “put a stamp on the August 5, 2019 decision to weaken our case in the Apex Court.”
Addressing a day long meeting of Party's Working Committee of Banihal block held in Party's Central Office in Banihal, Shaheen called upon the party workers to stand united as the state is going through very difficult times.”On one hand people of the state are being pushed against the wall and on the other hand conspiracies are being hatched to vitiate communal harmony in the state. It is the people in general and party workers in particular who have an important and valuable role to play in addressing some of the most significant challenges faced by the people of the erstwhile state,” Shaheen said.
He said a decisive battle is needed to be fought against divisive forces, who have “taken central stage by exploiting regional and religious sentiments to further their myopic and nefarious political agenda. "
Shaheen said that the workers of NC are epitome of sacrifice and selfless service who have always withstood all challenges and proven their loyalty towards party and people, at every crucial juncture.