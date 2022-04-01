NC's objective dignity , honour of people: Sajjad Shaheen

He said that these attempts are aimed at dividing the people and getting enough seats for a particular party so that they can form the next government in J&K and “put a stamp on the August 5, 2019 decision to weaken our case in the Apex Court.”

Addressing a day long meeting of Party's Working Committee of Banihal block held in Party's Central Office in Banihal, Shaheen called upon the party workers to stand united as the state is going through very difficult times.”On one hand people of the state are being pushed against the wall and on the other hand conspiracies are being hatched to vitiate communal harmony in the state. It is the people in general and party workers in particular who have an important and valuable role to play in addressing some of the most significant challenges faced by the people of the erstwhile state,” Shaheen said.