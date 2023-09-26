NDRF conducts mock drill on emergency, rescue operations at Ramban

The programme was organised by the NDRF in collaboration with the District Administration Ramban as a part of 10 day awareness cum demonstrations programme in different tehsils of the district on preparedness to conduct rescue operations during natural calamities and other manmade disasters.

Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam presided over the valedictory function. Appreciating the 13th Bn NDRF team for organising a breathtaking and informative mock drill in the district, the Deputy Commissioner said that the mock drill held at the District Administrative Complex, Ramban was aimed to assess preparedness besides sensitising stakeholders about rescue and emergency operations to tackle earthquake, fire incidents and other disaster like situations.