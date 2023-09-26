NDRF conducts mock drill on emergency, rescue operations at Ramban

Ramban, Sep 26: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted mock drill on emergency and rescue operations at Ramban.
The programme was organised by the NDRF in collaboration with the District Administration Ramban as a part of 10 day awareness cum demonstrations programme in different tehsils of the district on preparedness to conduct rescue operations during natural calamities and other manmade disasters.
Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam presided over the valedictory function. Appreciating the 13th Bn NDRF team for organising a breathtaking and informative mock drill in the district, the Deputy Commissioner said that the mock drill held at the District Administrative Complex, Ramban was aimed to assess preparedness besides sensitising stakeholders about rescue and emergency operations to tackle earthquake, fire incidents and other disaster like situations.
Keeping in view the topography of district Ramban, the Deputy Commissioner said that District Administration has submitted a proposal to NDRF to setup a permanent NDRF component in Ramban to deal with challenges of natural calamities, landslides, fire and lightning incidents besides saving people drown in river Chenab 24x7.
The DC also said that the District Administration is focusing on setting up a Local Voluntary Force by strengthening the SDRF and local Civil QRT teams in Ramban. He also thanked the Disaster Management Relief, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation (DMRR) for framing the Apda Mitra scheme through which 100 youth of Ramban were trained in advance rescue training in Jammu. With good convergence of Apda Mitras in Ramban they could be strong pillars of NDRF, he added.
He asked Assistant Commissioner, Relief for the advance training convergence of Apda Mitras under DMRR even if they are sent outside. He informed that two online Applications have been made in Ramban for the real time information about landslides on NH44.
The DC also asked the SDRF to come up with a proposal to equip SDRF and QRT with innovative modern equipment, tools and techniques to save precious lives during emergency operations.
Earlier, the 13th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a mock drill on fire incidents and earthquake preparedness in the District Administrative Complex, Ramban. They also displayed scene assessment, security and cutting-off building utilities.