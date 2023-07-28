NEP breaks conventional barriers in academic disciplines: Experts

Addressing a news conference at ADC’s office at Bhaderwah on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of the NEP-2020, ADC BhaderwahDilmir Chowdhary, Principal JNV Doda Khem Chand, Principal KV Bhaderwah Suresh Chand Sharma and NEP expert Koushal Kumar said one of the significant benefits of the NEP 2020 was the integration of skills across disciplines.

The news conference about the NEP-2020 was primarily aimed to provide an overview of the NEP 2020 and highlight its transformative impact on uniform education landscape.