NEP breaks conventional barriers in academic disciplines: Experts

Bhaderwah July 28: Experts on Friday said that the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 breaks the conventional barriers in academic disciplines.
Addressing a news conference at ADC’s office at Bhaderwah on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of the NEP-2020, ADC BhaderwahDilmir Chowdhary, Principal JNV Doda Khem Chand, Principal KV Bhaderwah Suresh Chand Sharma and NEP expert Koushal Kumar said one of the significant benefits of the NEP 2020 was the integration of skills across disciplines.
The news conference about the NEP-2020 was primarily aimed to provide an overview of the NEP 2020 and highlight its transformative impact on uniform education landscape.
The event highlighted that by breaking down conventional barriers between academic subjects, the policy had fostered multidisciplinary learning, nurturing students’ curiosity and promoting a holistic approach to education.
“NEP-2020 came into effect during the 2023-2024 academic year bringing with it a slew of changes. From syllabus updates to grade structure modifications, emphasised by fundamental changes in the way the Indian Educational System works, it’s evident that the NEP aims to both disrupt and revolutionise the current system,” ADC BhaderwahDilmir Chowdhary said.