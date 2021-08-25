Newlywed youth dies in scooty accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Banihal

A police official told Greater Kashmir that Asgar Ali Sheikh age, son of Ali Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Takya Tethar in Banihal Tehsil was riding the two-wheeler bearing registration number JK02BB/3742 this morning when the vehicle skidded off the highway near Char Chinar, around 3 kms from Banihal town resulting in grievous injuries to him.

Asgar was immediately shifted to Emergency Hospital Banihal from where he was reffered to GMC Anantnag where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

He further informed that the deceased had tied the knot some 10 days ago.