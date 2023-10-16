NHM Employees Association delegation calls on CMO Kishtwar

The delegation also comprised Sumit Kotwal block president, Dr Noor ul Hassan, Medical Officer, Ankush Sharma besides others.

In the memorandum submitted to the Chief Medical Officer, who serves as the vice chairman of the District Health Society, the NHM employees highlighted several pressing issues and sought prompt resolution.

They sought attention towards the non-payment of six months' salary during the termination period. These employees had previously faced termination, due to their participation in, what they stated “a legal strike supporting their genuine demands.” “While some NHM employees have received their salary for this period, a significant portion remains without this crucial compensation,” they said.