NHM Employees Association delegation calls on CMO Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Oct 16: A delegation of National Health Mission (NHM) Employees Association Kishtwar led by its district president Medical Officer Dr Nazir Hussain met Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kishtwar Dr Mohd Yaqoob Mir to present a memorandum of its grievances and demands.
The delegation also comprised Sumit Kotwal block president, Dr Noor ul Hassan, Medical Officer, Ankush Sharma besides others.
In the memorandum submitted to the Chief Medical Officer, who serves as the vice chairman of the District Health Society, the NHM employees highlighted several pressing issues and sought prompt resolution.
They sought attention towards the non-payment of six months' salary during the termination period. These employees had previously faced termination, due to their participation in, what they stated “a legal strike supporting their genuine demands.” “While some NHM employees have received their salary for this period, a significant portion remains without this crucial compensation,” they said.
They expressed concern that only a select few NHM employees had been authorized to benefit from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF). “This has left the majority of NHM employees without this essential financial security, which we believe is unjust,” they pointed out and requested that all NHM employees should be included in the EPF to ensure their financial well-being.
Considering the challenging geographical terrain of district Kishtwar, with hilly, mountainous regions and remote areas lacking proper road connectivity, NHM employees urged authorities to designate the entire district as a “Hard to reach” area.