Nine aftershocks in six days: J&K's Chenab valley continues to shake following Tuesday's earthquake

Bhaderwah June 18: Back-to-back tremors and aftershocks continue to jolt J&K's Doda district as two earthquakes struck the region in the morning hours on Sunday.
After yesterday's earthquake at 9:55 pm which had an intensity of 4.4 on Richter scale, the epicenter of which was located near Bhaderwah town, within 6 hours another tremor was felt at 3:50 am on Sunday measuring 4.1, sending residents into panic.
The earth again shook with low intensity quake of 2.2 magnitude at 9am.
According to an image shared by National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake at 3:50 am, which is 9th since Tuesday, was 11 km East of Bhaderwah town between Jai Ghati and Alni-gangota in Bhalessa.
The quake struck with a magnitude of 4.4, at a latitude of 32.96 degrees North and longitude 75.79 with 11 Km depth.
ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary said: "Although an alert is sounded across the hilly district, but as of now, no further report of any loss of life, injury or damage to structures had been reported so far."
"District Magistrate Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan has already issued an advisory to the people not to enter the structures which have developed cracks and school authorities have been advised to take classes in open instead of classrooms for the time," the ADC added.
The first tremor measuring 5.4 rattled entire Chenab Valley on Tuesday followed by two aftershocks of 4.3 and 2.2 magnitude within 12 hours, since then the ground beneath Chenab region in general and Bhaderwah valley in particular continues to shake with regular intervals.
According to earth sciences experts and National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of majority of the earthquakes and aftershocks have been located in or around Bhaderwah valley.