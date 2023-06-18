Nine aftershocks in six days: J&K's Chenab valley continues to shake following Tuesday's earthquake

Bhaderwah June 18: Back-to-back tremors and aftershocks continue to jolt J&K's Doda district as two earthquakes struck the region in the morning hours on Sunday.

After yesterday's earthquake at 9:55 pm which had an intensity of 4.4 on Richter scale, the epicenter of which was located near Bhaderwah town, within 6 hours another tremor was felt at 3:50 am on Sunday measuring 4.1, sending residents into panic.

The earth again shook with low intensity quake of 2.2 magnitude at 9am.

According to an image shared by National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake at 3:50 am, which is 9th since Tuesday, was 11 km East of Bhaderwah town between Jai Ghati and Alni-gangota in Bhalessa.