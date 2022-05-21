Nine workers' bodies recovered from collapsed Ramban tunnel so far

Srinagar May 21: Rescuers on Saturday recovered eight more bodies of workers from the debris of a tunnel which collapsed near Khooni Nallah area of Ramban district taking the death toll in the incident to nine while search continues for the worker feared trapped inside.
"Just in - 09 bodies recovered from debris site at Khooni Nallah. Will keep on updating, " Deputy Commissioner Ramban said in a statement.
The operation to rescue the labourers trapped under the debris following the collapse of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway resumed early on Saturday after a fresh landslide forced the authorities to suspend the process last evening, officials said.
The audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district caved in at the start of the work around 10.15 pm on Thursday. The body of one worker was recovered on Friday itself while three bodies were recovered today.