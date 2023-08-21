No-confidence motion moved against DDC chairperson Ramban

Banihal, Aug 20: A non confidence motion has been moved against the district Development Council (DDC) Chairperson in Ramban.
Six out of 14 DDC councilors in the District Development Council Ramban have moved a no-confidence motion against their chairperson and National Conference leader Dr Shamshada Shan and asked DC Ramban to take action under law on the motion.
A joint appeal has been submitted by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and independent councilors jointly to DC Ramban Musaratul Islam, also Distrct election officer.
The members in a written application,have appealed DC Ramban to take legal action in the no-confidence motion again NC DDC Chairperson Dr Shamshada shan.
In the motion of no confidence, it was said that DDC Chairperson Dr Shamshada Shan is benefiting only her home constituency and ignoring other parts of district Ramban and failed to deliver justice and maintain the equality.
BJP district president and DDC councilor Rakesh Singh while talking to this correspondent over phone said that the no-confidence motion is non apolitical basis and has been moved unanimously by BJP, Congress and independent councillors of district Ramban.
He said that the DDC chairperson is not doing justice with the top post of Panchayat Raj and has failed to deliver justice.
He claimed said that nine to 10 DDC councillor out 14 are in favour of the non confidence motion, which include four from BJP, two from congress and three independent councillors.
Rakesh Singh said the appeal has been submitted jointly to DC Ramban Masarat ul Islam for further action.