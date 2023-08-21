No-confidence motion moved against DDC chairperson Ramban

BJP district president and DDC councilor Rakesh Singh while talking to this correspondent over phone said that the no-confidence motion is non apolitical basis and has been moved unanimously by BJP, Congress and independent councillors of district Ramban.

He said that the DDC chairperson is not doing justice with the top post of Panchayat Raj and has failed to deliver justice.

He claimed said that nine to 10 DDC councillor out 14 are in favour of the non confidence motion, which include four from BJP, two from congress and three independent councillors.

Rakesh Singh said the appeal has been submitted jointly to DC Ramban Masarat ul Islam for further action.