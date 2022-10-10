No Principal in GMC Rajouri for last 10 months

Rajouri, Oct 10: The post of principal in Government Medical College Rajouri has been lying vacant for the last 10 months. The authorities have failed to fill the vacant post.
Official sources said that the post of principal in GMC Rajouri fell vacant on 31 December 2021 when Principal Dr Brij Mohan Gupta attained superannuation from services and no regular principal has been appointed since then.
They said that from the last ten months, the affairs in Government Medical College Rajouri are being run through additional charge which is badly affecting the overall administrative work in the college.
Official sources further disclosed that from January to April 2022, Dr G A Shah of GMC Rajouri performed his duties as officiating Principal but he retired in the month of April after which the charge of post of Principal was handed over to the Principal of Government Medical College Jammu with Prof Vijay Gupta looking after the functioning of GMC Rajouri as caretaking Principal.
They said that for the last 10 months the post of principal in the medical college is lying vacant.
“Matter is in the knowledge of the Jammu and Kashmir Government and we are hopeful that a new principal will be posted soon,” a senior doctor of the medical college said, while wishing anonymity.