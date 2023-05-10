Nomad family rescued at snow bound Margan Top- Kishtwar

Police sources said Kishtwar Police received an SOS call that some nomads along with their livestock, and a vehicle having registeration number JK17A-9777 and a motorcycle bearing No PB08BU-8055 were stuck in the Naribal area of Margin Top area due to heavy snowfall. While responding to the calls, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal constituted a special team led by SHO Police Station Warwan Inspector Sameer Ahmed for conducting rescue operations.

They said a rescue operation was launched in the area and nomadic families and around 100 sheep shifted to safer places.