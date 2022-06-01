Nomad murdered after argument over grazing of livestock in J&K’s Banihal

Banihal, June 1: A nomad from J&K's Udhampur was allegedly stabbed to death by a local Gujjar after the two engaged in an argument over grazing of livestock in the upper reaches of Banihal in Ramban district on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Bakarwal, a resident of Gandhar Panchari in Udhampur district, who had migrated to Banihal with sheep and goats owned by one Liaqat Bakarwal.
SHO Banihal Muneer Khan who visited the spot said that Farooq had migrated from Udhampur to Mandal Kul top bordering Kashmir valley in Phagoo area of Doligam about 14 kilometres from Banihal.
Khan said that preliminary investigation suggested that the accused identified as Irshad Ahmed Gujjar son of Umar din Gujjar resident of Jabri Phagoo, Doligam objected to Farooq grazing the sheep and goats in the area.
After a heated exchange, Irshad allegedly stabbed Farooq with a small axe and after injuring him, pushed him down into a deep gorge leading to his on spot death, Khan added.
He said owner of the livestock informed police about the incident after which police, health and volunteers of Banihal Volunteers reached the spot and are shifting the body to Banihal Hospital for legal formalities while search has been launched to nab the accused Irshad Gujjar.
A case under section 302 IPC has been registered at PS Banihal and further investigation has been started.