Nomad murdered after argument over grazing of livestock in J&K’s Banihal

The deceased has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Bakarwal, a resident of Gandhar Panchari in Udhampur district, who had migrated to Banihal with sheep and goats owned by one Liaqat Bakarwal.

SHO Banihal Muneer Khan who visited the spot said that Farooq had migrated from Udhampur to Mandal Kul top bordering Kashmir valley in Phagoo area of Doligam about 14 kilometres from Banihal.