Northern army commander Lt Gen Dwivedi thanks Kishtwar villagers

“LtGenUpendra Dwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited village Machna, #Kishtwar to thank the villagers for providing timely invaluable assistance in aiding the air crew, who made precautionary landing on the bank of river Maru. #NorthernCommand shall always remain grateful & shall always protect you,” Northern Command tweeted on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

An Aviation Technician had succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crash-landing of Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter in Kishtwar on May 4.

Besides him, two pilots were also injured in the incident. They are recuperating at the Command Hospital, Udhampur.