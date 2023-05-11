Northern army commander Lt Gen Dwivedi thanks Kishtwar villagers

Jammu: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has thanked the villagers for providing timely assistance to the air crew, which made the precautionary landing on the bank of river Marua in Kishtwar on May 4.
He visited there on Wednesday and met the villagers to extend his gratitude.
“LtGenUpendra Dwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited village Machna, #Kishtwar to thank the villagers for providing timely invaluable assistance in aiding the air crew, who made precautionary landing on the bank of river Maru. #NorthernCommand shall always remain grateful & shall always protect you,” Northern Command tweeted on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.
An Aviation Technician had succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crash-landing of Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter in Kishtwar on May 4.
Besides him, two pilots were also injured in the incident. They are recuperating at the Command Hospital, Udhampur.