Northern Railway achieves break-through on tunnel T-48 on Katra-Banihal rail section

As per a Northern Railway spokesman, the line and level of the tunnel were precisely achieved during the break-through. The horseshoe shaped tunnel connects Sumbar Station Yard on the north side and Bridge No 1 at Dharam village Chinji Nala on the south side. The ruling gradient inside the tunnel is 01 in 80. The excavation work of the tunnel was started from two ends namely Dharma Pravesh Darwaza (328 m) and Kohli Entrance (829 m).

Tunnel T-48 is a twin-tube tunnel consisting of a main tunnel (10.186 km) and an escape tunnel (9.788 km) connected by 24 cross-passages. The spokesman said the tunnel has been constructed as per international standards, provision has been made for rescue and relief operations in emergency situations. The tunnel passes through the Ramban Formation of the Young Himalayas and the Muri Thrust at the southern end of tunnel T-48, where the Chinji Nala passes between T-47P-2 and T-48P-1. The tributaries of the Chenab river like Bhimdasa, Bagdisha and Kohli Nala pass along it, making mining a very challenging task.