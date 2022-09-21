Not ready to accept India is communal; fight for Article 370 will continue: Farooq Abdullah

He said the next assembly polls will provide the first opportunity to fight the battle politically for the special status of J&K under the provisions of constitution.

"We are in the Supreme Court (for the restoration of Article 370) and are hopeful that it will hear the petitions soon and we will get relief from this difficult situation," the former chief minister said.

Abdullah was chairing a day-long convention of the party's block workers, office-bearers and functionaries at Batote in Ramban district on Tuesday as part of efforts to sensitise them on the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.

"We are not only dependent on the apex court," he told them. "We are having a political fight without asking people to throw bricks, grenades or use guns. Our fight is a political fight and we are going to fight it politically. Obviously, the first chance we have got is the (next) Assembly election. The more we win, the more we will be able to take forward this in the Assembly."