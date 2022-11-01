Notorious drug peddler arrested in Chatroo Kishtwar

Kishtwar: Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered approximately 90 grams of cannabis (charas) like substance from his possession.
A special naka was led by SHO of Police station Chatroo Inspector Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday assisted by Head Constable Firdoos Ahmed laid at Zalla Chatroo under the supervision of Dy SP DAR Kishtwar Zia-Ul-Haq.
During extensive checking of vehicles and pedestrians, the police party noticed suspicious movement of one pedestrian who was trying to escape from the naka party.
Subsequently, the naka party by acting swiftly overpowered him. While checking, naka party recovered cannabis (Charas) like substance weighing about 90 grams from his possession and took him under custody.
The arrested person disclosed his identity as Tanveer Ahmed son of Mohd Iqbal Bhat resident of Zalla Chatroo.
In this regard a case FIR No. 88/2022 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Chatroo and investigation was also taken up.