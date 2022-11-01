Notorious drug peddler arrested in Chatroo Kishtwar

During extensive checking of vehicles and pedestrians, the police party noticed suspicious movement of one pedestrian who was trying to escape from the naka party.

Subsequently, the naka party by acting swiftly overpowered him. While checking, naka party recovered cannabis (Charas) like substance weighing about 90 grams from his possession and took him under custody.

The arrested person disclosed his identity as Tanveer Ahmed son of Mohd Iqbal Bhat resident of Zalla Chatroo.

In this regard a case FIR No. 88/2022 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Chatroo and investigation was also taken up.