Notorious drug peddler booked under PSA in Bhaderwah: Police

Bhaderwah, Oct 7: Intensifying operation 'Sanjeevni' to curb increasing drug abuse in the hilly Doda district in an effective way, police booked notorious drug peddler from Bhaderwah under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).
In a statement issued by Doda Police, it was told that a habitual offender of bovine smuggling and Narcotics drugs Adil Fareed son of Fareed Ahmed resident of Runta Bhaderwah has been detained under PSA, by the order of District Magistrate Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan for his involvement in bovine smuggling incessantly and drug peddling as well.
Earlier on September 27, Doda Police had booked notorious drug Peddler Bhaderwah namely Sadam Hussain Zargar @ Sanam Poonchi son of Ali Mohd Zargar resident of Chinote, who has been lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah under the provisions of illicit trafficking in narcotics drugs and psychotropic substance Act, 1988 for his repeated involvement in possession and transportation of Narcotics drugs.
"The subject was involved in a number of FIRs of bovine smuggling and drugs peddling registered against him at Police station Bhaderwah. In spite of his involvement in number of FIRs of bovine smuggling, the habitual offender did not mend himself and was least bothered about the law of the land," said SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom.
"Aadil also plunged in the black business of smuggling and supplying of Narcotics drugs to youth of the area which is evident from the FIR registered against him under NDPS Act at Police station Bhaderwah," officer added saying that the said youth has evolved as a dreaded criminal involved in the business of bovine smuggling together with trade of Narcotics drugs.
"His criminal activities of both types were definitely a serious threat to locals of the area especially youths and also detrimental and prejudicial to the public order of the District," said SSP Doda.
Acting tough against drug and bovine smugglers, this year Doda Police has registered 36 FIRs against 40 persons and two notorious drug Peddlers have been booked under PSA.