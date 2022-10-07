Notorious drug peddler booked under PSA in Bhaderwah: Police

In a statement issued by Doda Police, it was told that a habitual offender of bovine smuggling and Narcotics drugs Adil Fareed son of Fareed Ahmed resident of Runta Bhaderwah has been detained under PSA, by the order of District Magistrate Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan for his involvement in bovine smuggling incessantly and drug peddling as well.

Earlier on September 27, Doda Police had booked notorious drug Peddler Bhaderwah namely Sadam Hussain Zargar @ Sanam Poonchi son of Ali Mohd Zargar resident of Chinote, who has been lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah under the provisions of illicit trafficking in narcotics drugs and psychotropic substance Act, 1988 for his repeated involvement in possession and transportation of Narcotics drugs.