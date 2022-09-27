Notorious drug peddler booked under PSA in Doda

Bhaderwah Sep 27: Police have booked a notorious drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district under the stringent Public Safety Act, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.
The accused Sadam Hussain Zargar alias Sanam Poonchi son of Ali Mohd Zargar resident of Chinote, Bhaderwah has been booked and lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah under the provisions of illicit trafficking in narcotics drugs and psychotropic substance Act, 1988 for his repeated involvement in possession and transportation of Narcotics drugs, police said.
"Said drug Peddler was involved in many offences related to NDPS Act which includes FIR No. 200/2019 registered against him on 26-07-2019 at Police Station Gandhi Nagar Jammu and FIR No. 132/2022 registered on 15-08-2022 at Police Station Bhaderwah," said SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom.
He said the cases were duly processed and after obtaining sanctions from the district Magistrate Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan, the arrested drug peddler was detained under the Public Safety Act and shifted to the District Jail Bhaderwah. "He was serious threat to youths of the locality by way of luring them in consuming and selling drugs thereby spoiling their career as well as health."
Doda Police and civil administration to curb the menace of increasing substance abuse has started operation Sanjeevani to motivate the youth to stay away from drugs and simultaneously is acting tough against the drug peddlers and making strenuous efforts to eradicate drug menace from the society.
So far 36 cases have been registered against 40 drug peddlers during the current year. Moreover 32 drug peddlers were also detained under preventive custody.