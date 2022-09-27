Notorious drug peddler booked under PSA in Doda

"Said drug Peddler was involved in many offences related to NDPS Act which includes FIR No. 200/2019 registered against him on 26-07-2019 at Police Station Gandhi Nagar Jammu and FIR No. 132/2022 registered on 15-08-2022 at Police Station Bhaderwah," said SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom.

He said the cases were duly processed and after obtaining sanctions from the district Magistrate Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan, the arrested drug peddler was detained under the Public Safety Act and shifted to the District Jail Bhaderwah. "He was serious threat to youths of the locality by way of luring them in consuming and selling drugs thereby spoiling their career as well as health."