Nutrition support prog launched

Kishtwar, Oct 27: Dr Devansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, today launched Nutrition Support program for students of Schools and Orphanages sponsored by a local NGO Social Reforms and Charitable Organisation Kishtwar (SRCO) in partnership with Dabur India Ltd. The Nutrition support programme aims at benefiting the students of Government schools, orphanages, and Palash community.
The initiative was inaugurated in presence of the management team of the Organisation by distribution of nutritious juice packets among the inmates of Ashiana, Batul-Hilal, Alfala, Government Palash, and students of Kidzee, among others.