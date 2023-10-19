October snowfall brightens up tourism prospects in Bhaderwah

"I can not believe my luck that in reality I am in the middle of snow that too in the month of October. Can not express my feelings in words.This is really heaven and want to stay here forever," said Sonia, a tourist from Bihar.

Imran, a local vendor selling tea at Guldanda, said the reports of early snowfall have led to sudden and unexpected footfall of visitors when we were about to wind of our shanty from high altitude meadow.

"We were about to wind up our makeshift shops as from October very few people visit here but the snowfall resulted in sudden and unexpected rush of visitors making us again busy attending visitors Hopefully, there will be good snowfall this winter to sustain winter tourism," Imran said.

After snowfall on Monday and Tuesday, Deputy Comissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan along SSP Abdul Qayoom, ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary visited Guldanda located at a height of 9,555 ft above sea level and asked BRO to immediately clear the snow to facilitate the visitors.

In a statement DC Doda said "3,71002 tourist have visited Bhaderwah valley so far from February 26 this year after district administration organised J&K’s first snow marathon at Guldanda meadow on Bhaderwah-Pathankot highway."

"Now after October snowfall, we are expecting that the number of visitors will cross over record five lakh mark by the end of the year," DC added.