Srinagar man dead, another injured as rolling boulder wrecks car on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar Jan 5: A Srinagar resident died while his fellow traveller was injured after their car was hit by a boulder near Jaswal bridge on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in J&K's Ramban district on Wednesday afternoon.
As per Deputy Commissioner Ramban, the car bearing registration number JK 01AB 4050 was hit by the boulder near the bridge across the Chenab at around 12:45 pm today leading to on the spot death of one person while a second traveller was shifted to District Hospital Ramban in an injured condition.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the deceased has been identified as Adil Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad Reshi, a resident of Gursa Colony Bemina in Srinagar while the identity of the injured was not immediately known.
The shooting stone, which wrecked the car, is believed to have been triggered by the rains.
Meanwhile, SSP Traffic (NHW) has advised people traveling in LMVs to avoid journeys on Jammu-Srinagar Highway (NH-44) between Banihal and Nashri and other link routes in Ramban district due to inclement weather, shooting stones and slippery road conditions.