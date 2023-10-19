One dead, three injured in road accident in J&K’s Doda

Srinagar, Oct 19: One person was killed and three others injured in a road accident in Bulandpur village of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.
An official said that a car bearing registration number JK06B 6028 was heading to Charota Bulandpur when it met with an accident near Khasal.
He said all four occupants were rescued in a critical condition from the car and moved to a nearby health facility in Assar, where one of them was declared brought dead.
The deceased was identified as Maneel Kumar, son of Choor Singh of Nagvas Assar, while the injured persons were identified as Mukesh Kumar, son of Chali Singh (22), Santa Kumar, son of Prem Singh (23), both residents of Sanga Charota, and Sandesh Kumar, son of Nek Raj of Nagvaash Thandapani (28).