One killed, three injured after shooting stones hit tourist vehicle in J&K’s Ramban

Banihal, Jan 30: One person died and three others were injured after a boulder hit a vehicle carrying tourists on Jammu-Srinagar National highway in Ramban district on Sunday, officials said.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that a Tempo Traveller bearing registration number JK 21A 1503 travelling from Srinagar to Jammu came under shooting stones near Cafeteria morh Mehar, leaving four occupants injured.
The injured were shifted to the district hospital Ramban where one among them succumbed. He was identified as Jasbirdan Singh (23), son of Sanjesh Kumar, a resident of Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh.
The official said that one injured was referred to GMC Jammu in a critical condition.
He said the vehicle carrying 12 tourists was on way to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra when the mishap took place.