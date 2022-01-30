One killed, three injured after shooting stones hit tourist vehicle in J&K’s Ramban

A police official told Greater Kashmir that a Tempo Traveller bearing registration number JK 21A 1503 travelling from Srinagar to Jammu came under shooting stones near Cafeteria morh Mehar, leaving four occupants injured.

The injured were shifted to the district hospital Ramban where one among them succumbed. He was identified as Jasbirdan Singh (23), son of Sanjesh Kumar, a resident of Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh.