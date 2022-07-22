One-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway amid intermittent shooting stones

An official said that no fresh batch of Amarnath yatra will be allowed from Jammu today in view of inclement weather. However the stranded Yatris at Chanderkoot Yatra niwas will be allowed to move towards Kashmir, he said.

"Jammu -Srinagar NHW single way road clear at Mehad, Ramban amid intermittent shooting stones, stranded vehicles and yatra conyoys will be cleared 1st & Mughal road through. However, SSG (Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri) road closed in view of maintenance and repair, " a Traffic Police official said.