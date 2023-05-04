Orientation, training programme for Hajj pilgrims

Kishtwar: The orientation-cum- training program, organised for intending Hajj pilgrims by J & K Hajj Committee under the close management of District Administration Kishtwar, concluded in the Islamia Faridia College of Education, here the other day.
The aim of this program was to provide essential information and guidance to the 106 intending pilgrims to ensure their safe Hajj pilgrimage.
Experienced trainers guided the Hajj aspirants about the various stages of the Hajj journey, including the Hajj rituals, health and safety measures, travel arrangements and other important aspects of the pilgrimage.
The program covered a range of topics, and its conclusion marks an important milestone in the government's efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of Hajj pilgrims.