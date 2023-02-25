Over 11500 visitors converge at winter carnival in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: An encouraging 11,500 visitors converged at snow-filled Jaie Valley to participate in "Askini Bhaderkashi Utsav" that concluded at Bhaderwah on Saturday.

The two-day festival organized by District Administration, Doda in collaboration with Tourism Department Jammu and Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit based at Bhaderwah. On the concluding day teams competed in snow football, skiing, sledging, snow scooters, hot air ballooning and snow cricket besides a musical bonanza was also organised.

DC Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, was the chief guest on the occasion who said that national and international travelers have shown tremendous interest to visit Bhaderwah and efforts "to explore and develop tourism and adventure/winter sports potential of the region will continue to attract more and more tourists to uplift and strengthen the tourism infrastructure of the district."