Over 15,000 devotees converge at ancient temple in Bhaderwah to celebrate Baisakhi festival

Hundreds of devotees converged at hilltop meadow surrounded with snow peaked mountains after trekking a 12 km steep hill to pay their obeisance to Lord Subar Nag.

On this occasion, dozens of sheep were sacrificed as per ancient custom. “This festival has not only religious importance but this is also the most ancient festival in this area. Devotees from the different parts of the Valley including Chinta, Bhlaara, and Sharora arrive here with holy mace to have the blessings of Lord Subhar Nag. The doors of the 1600 year old temple were thrown open for the devotees this morning,” Anil Kumar Raina, head Priest of the historic temple said.

Locals demanded that the ancient spring festival which is celebrated since time immemorial be brought under pilgrimage tourism.

This is not only an ancient and historic festival symbolizing the unique Nag Culture but the temple is also located amidst lush green grasslands surrounded with snow peaked mountains,” said Phulail Singh (61) head organiser of the mela.

“Having all the ingredients to attract devotees and tourists from across the globe, the tourism department and BDA (Bhaderwah Development Authority) have done nothing concrete so far to project it as a pilgrimage destination,” Phulail Singh added.

“After four months of a dull life, during which we mostly remain indoors due to harsh climatic conditions and snow, this festival which marks the new spring season, not only rejuvenates us but also gives us a chance to meet our relatives and friends. Besides, all our wishes are fulfilled by Lord Subhar Nag,” a young devotee, Diksha (21), said.