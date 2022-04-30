Over 200 school principals in Doda feted for exemplary performance

This function was witnessed by Guests of Honor Sangeeta Bhagat Vice Chairperson DDC, Dr. Ravi Bharti ADC, Abdul Qayoom SSP, Dr. Attar Singh Principal Degree College, Mohammad Ashraf Wani DIO, Ayaz Mughal DPO, Ramesh Kumar Councillor MC Doda, Haravtar Singh, Director, Sanjay Rangra, Manager, Imtiaj and more than 250 meritorious students of various schools. The objective of this function was to highlight the achievements and contributions of School Principals and other personalities for the Doda and distinguish their performance for the initiative taken by them in their schools for promoting and implementing Educational Awareness. The Anchoring was done by reputed Master Om Prakash.

The program started by welcoming and presenting bouquet to the Chief Guest and Guest of Honours by Prof. Manhar Arora. In his welcome address Prof. Manhar Arora said “Principals are the guiding force for their own schools. If principal is passionate about his services he can uplift the standard of school and make real difference in the lives of students.” Further he counseled the Principals and students about selection of academic programs and gave expert advice for Career Counseling. He announced free education to students belonging to SC and ST community of Doda. For general students Master Raj Kanwar Chopra Scholarships will be given by Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra.