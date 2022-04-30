Over 25000 students appear in 6th class Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya exam

Ramban, Apr 30: As many as 25000 students appeared in the entrance examination for their admission in the 6th class in 20 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) through 200 exam centers established in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
According to the Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) ,Batote, Vikram Choudhary across Ramban district in the 6 exam centers 1165 students appeared while across India about 25 lakh students appeared in the exam through 8000 exam centers.
He said that to ensure strict Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) , the hands of all the students were treated with sanitizers and masks were given to unmasked students.
A team of local doctors also visited all the exam centers to ensure Covid Appropriate Behavior CAB.
It was a two hour long examination from 11.30 am in morning till 1.30 in afternoon.
Highlighting the peculiarities of education in these residential schools he informed that the education is imparted through computers and projectors.
He said that given the good quality education as per the latest National Education Policy and lodging and boarding facilities at nominal fees, many people prefer their children to get admitted in JNVs.
The children of government employees are charged Rs.1500 per month and Rs.600 from children of General Category.
For ST, SC and girl students it is totally free.