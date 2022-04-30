Over 25000 students appear in 6th class Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya exam

According to the Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) ,Batote, Vikram Choudhary across Ramban district in the 6 exam centers 1165 students appeared while across India about 25 lakh students appeared in the exam through 8000 exam centers.

He said that to ensure strict Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) , the hands of all the students were treated with sanitizers and masks were given to unmasked students.