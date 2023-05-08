Over 450 cancer patients screened at medical camp in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: American Oncology Institute (AOI) in association with the Health and Medical Education department and World Cancer Care organised a free cancer screening and general Health awareness camp at SDH Bhaderwah today.

In the cancer screening camp, almost 450 patients were screened and examined by a team of oncology specialists, Dr Nadeem Shoket (Medical Oncologist) and Dr. Surbhi Kudyar (Breast Cancer Surgery Specialist) from AOI Jammu.The camp in which patients from different parts of the hilly Doda district started converging from early in the morning at Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah was inaugurated by DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said, “Besides conducting screening tests at the camp, the camp is aimed at educating and creating awareness about early detection in the public. The key to surviving cancer is early diagnosis and prevention. With this camp, our aim is to motivate people and urge regular screening.”