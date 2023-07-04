Over 733 grievances received on Hello Kishtwar Initiative resolved in 2 months

The meeting was attended by DPO, ICDS, Dr Rishi Sharma; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Zakir Hussain Wani; ACD, Sunil Bhutyal; ASP, Rajinder Singh; Tehsildar HQ, Chander Shekhar Sharma, besides others District and sectoral Officers.

The meeting was informed that the departments have resolved 733 grievances over the course of two months since the launch of the Hello Kishtwar initiative.