Over 733 grievances received on Hello Kishtwar Initiative resolved in 2 months

Kishtwar, July 4: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav today presided over a meeting of district and sectoral officers of different line departments to assess the status of redressal of grievances received through Hello Kishtwar, an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) launched to address the public issues.
The meeting was attended by DPO, ICDS, Dr Rishi Sharma; Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Zakir Hussain Wani; ACD, Sunil Bhutyal; ASP, Rajinder Singh; Tehsildar HQ, Chander Shekhar Sharma, besides others District and sectoral Officers.
The meeting was informed that the departments have resolved 733 grievances over the course of two months since the launch of the Hello Kishtwar initiative.
The district administration considers this initiative a resounding success as it has eliminated the need for citizens to visit government offices repeatedly to inquire about their registered grievances. By providing access to the progress of their grievances through a phone call to the respective district officers including RDD, Education, Health, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Revenue, Police, etc.
The initiative has not only reduced the financial burden on individuals but also saved their valuable time as the IVRS can be accessed by calling the helpline number 8470800900 and register their grievances on designated days of Tuesday and Thursday from 11 AM to 12 Noon.
In light of the achievements thus far, the Deputy Commissioner urged all line departments to proactively listen to and register grievances during the designated days with full dedication.
He also emphasized the importance of timely redressal to ensure the convenience of the people, aligning with the principles of good governance.