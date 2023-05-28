Panch, his 5-year-old daughter missing in Batote

Police sources however said Purshotam Lal (32) son of Sham Lal, ward member (Panch) of ward No.1 Panchayat, Rakhjadokh, falling under Police Station Batote, of Ramban district allegedly committed suicide along with his five years old daughter Rohni Devi.

Police said some belongings of Purshotam Kumar including a mobile phone, a pair of sleepers (Chappals), and a lighter were found on the bank of Baglihar reservoir dam and lake in Dharmoond, Panchayat of Batote, which is around 3 Km away from his residence Rakhjadokh.