Panch, his 5-year-old daughter missing in Batote

Ramban, May 28: Panch of ward number 1 of Panchayat Rakhjadokh in Batote along with his 5-year-old daughter are missing since yesterday afternoon.
Police sources however said Purshotam Lal (32) son of Sham Lal, ward member (Panch) of ward No.1 Panchayat, Rakhjadokh, falling under Police Station Batote, of Ramban district allegedly committed suicide along with his five years old daughter Rohni Devi.
Police said some belongings of Purshotam Kumar including a mobile phone, a pair of sleepers (Chappals), and a lighter were found on the bank of Baglihar reservoir dam and lake in Dharmoond, Panchayat of Batote, which is around 3 Km away from his residence Rakhjadokh.
Locals said Purshotam along with his 5-year daughter, Ronni Devi, have been missing since Saturday afternoon. Police received the information Sunday morning.
According to the police and locals, Purshotam Kumar was depressed since the death of his wife a few months back. Rohini was also not normal.
It is suspected he along with his minor daughter committed suicide by jumping into the Baglihar reservoir. Police along with local Civil QRT and SDRF teams were searching for both persons in the lake till the last reports came in.
Deputy Superintendent of Police headquarters Ramban, Pardeep Singh Sen, confirmed the report and said the search operation was suspended for the night and will be resumed in the morning again.