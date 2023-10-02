Paryavaran rally taken out in Doda

Doda: A paryavaran rally to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti 2023 was taken out by the Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment Doda (Doda Forest Division) here today.
The purpose of the rally was to raise awareness about the importance of environment conservation and to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.
The rally started from the Forest Division Office and marched towards the Sports Stadium.
The participants carried banners and placards with slogans promoting the use of eco-friendly alternatives to plastic and emphasizing the significance of planting trees to save the environment and protect life. Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan quoted Mahatma Gandhi's famous quote, "You must be the change you wish to see in the world," while encouraging everyone to play their part in creating a cleaner and greener future.
Divisional Forest Officer, Ravinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner Development Phulail Singh and forest officers, representatives of different organisations and communities participated in the rally.
Meanwhile, the Forest department carried out cleanliness drive at Forest Complex Doda and anti-polythene drive at Lal Draman the famous tourist destination.
At Lal Draman, the ceremonial plantation of Chinar was also done. The officials of different wings of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department participated in the drive.