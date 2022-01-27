Patient carried on shoulders to hospital on snow clogged road in J&K's Doda

When contacted, SDM Gandoh Mohammad Ashraf said, "After I came to know about the hardship being faced by the residents of these areas, the matter was taken up with Executive Engineer R&B, who assured that the snow on Gandoh-Jai road will be cleared up to Raj Pura village by today evening and Badhki, Dalmeera, Kharangal, Darie, Chownri, Rajpura, Ladoo and Kansar villages will also be made motorable."

"As for Dalmeera to Kota Top road, I have been informed that the said road is still under construction and earth work of the 5km stretch has been taken so for, due to which the snow clearance on the said stretch has not been taken up," the SDM said.