Patient carried on shoulders to hospital on snow clogged road in J&K's Doda

Bhadarwah, Jan 27: Villagers in the far off Bhaleesa area of J&K’s Doda district had to carry a patient on a cot to the nearest health centre as the authorities failed to clear snow off the 4-km approach road to the facility.
Mohammad Sidiq Khatana, 28, who had developed pus in his broken leg, had to be carried on a cot for over 4 km on the Kota-Dalmeera road to the hospital through knee-deep snow, left unattended by the local authorities after recent snowfall, his father Miskeen Ali told Greater Kashmir.
According to eyewitnesses, several villagers shouldered the patient on a cot due to non clearance of 4 feet of snow from roads.
Saif ud Din, a local, said that after carrying the patient on shoulders for 4 km, they hired a vehicle to reach District Hospital Doda, 76 away from their village.
The locals urged the authorities to clear the snow clogged roads leading to the inhabitation to avoid any difficulty to the patients and commoners alike.
When contacted, SDM Gandoh Mohammad Ashraf said, "After I came to know about the hardship being faced by the residents of these areas, the matter was taken up with Executive Engineer R&B, who assured that the snow on Gandoh-Jai road will be cleared up to Raj Pura village by today evening and Badhki, Dalmeera, Kharangal, Darie, Chownri, Rajpura, Ladoo and Kansar villages will also be made motorable."
"As for Dalmeera to Kota Top road, I have been informed that the said road is still under construction and earth work of the 5km stretch has been taken so for, due to which the snow clearance on the said stretch has not been taken up," the SDM said.