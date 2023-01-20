Patnitop, Jawahar tunnel areas receive fresh snowfall

Ramban, Jan 20: The higher reaches of Jammu province witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall at the hills of Holy cave Mata Vaishno Devi, Nathatop, Patnitop and Jawahar tunnel, Mahu, Mangit, Pongal Paristan, Gool on Friday.
Reports received from Patnitop, Nathatop and Jawahar tunnel said that two to four inches of fresh snow was recorded.
Eyewitnesses told Greater Kashmir that hill resort Patnitop and Sanasar saw a heavy rush of tourists since Friday morning.
The Nathatop peak and Sanasar slopes witnessed snowfall on Friday morning.
The snowfall has brought down the temperature to bone-chilling cold and compelled the residents across the district to wear heavy woolen clothes. The shopkeepers of Batote Ramban Banihal Gool Ramsu prefer to shut shutters much earlier than usual due to the extreme cold.