PCPG meeting  held in Chatroo Kishtwar

Ramban, Dec 13: As a part of the public outreach program, the Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting was facilitated at Community Hall Chatroo on Tuesday
The meeting was chaired by Dysp DAR Kishtwar Zia UL Haq and SHO Chatroo Inspector Pervaiz Ahmed Khanday . The meeting was attended by a large number of respectable citizens, local Imams, and youth of the area, and representatives from beopar Mandal and the transport union.
During the meeting, participants raised various issues of public importance including the drug menace and non-availability of fire tenders. A patient hearing was given to the grievance/suggestions & demands put forward by participants and they were assured that genuine grievances pertaining to Police would be resolved on priority and the issues about civil administration would be taken up with concerned authorities for their early redressal.
The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to Police and administration in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of District Police Kishtwar in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.