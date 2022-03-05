Pen down strike by Patwar Association in Ramban

RAMBAN, Mar 5: On the call given by provincial president All Jammu and Kashmir Patwar Association (AJKPA) Jammu, Patwar association district Ramban remained on strike and held a protest in the premises of District administrative complex Maitra Ramban.
A number of Patwaris participated in the sit protest.
They were demanding release of Patwaris arrested in connection with alleged misappropriation of records, missing revenue records.
They said the arrested Patwaris had no involvement in misplacing the records and they have implicated in false cases.
They said to arrest the culprits involved in misappropriation of records but not to harass the innocent Patwaris in the name of investigations.
They were also demanding early release of all the Patwarsallegedly illegally detained, construction renovation of Patwar Khanas,department promotion cases of all GQs patwaris pending since 2004 ,enhancement of pay grade from 2400 to 2800 ,working of Patwaris as per the notified office timing or payment of two and half day salary in consonance with the employee of essential services , framing of transfer policy , creation of new Girdawar Qannoon go circle and Patwar Halqas and providing of government accommodation for Patwar Khanas.
District vice president Arif Rafiq, General secretary Bahar Ahmed Rounyal and others remained present on the occasion.
They said they will remain on strike till their demands are not fulfilled.