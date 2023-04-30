People make a beeline to ‘Sinthan Festival’ in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: The two-day maiden ‘Sinthan Festival’ concluded today at Sinthan Maidan Kishtwar which was organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in close collaboration with District Administration Kishtwar, Army and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

The culmination ceremony was attended by DIG Doda -Kishtwar Dr. Sunil Gupta; Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav; SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal; CEO Kishtwar Development Authority, Inderjeet Parihar and Deputy Director Tourism (Adventure & Publicity) Jammu, Abdul Jabbar. The two-day event witnessed cultural and adventure activities which were enjoyed by the visiting guests and tourists.

Much enthusiasm was witnessed for the maiden paragliding activity, tug-of-war, snow-based activities, and musical fiesta of live performances by Waqar Khan, Shubham Shiva, Zahida Tarannum and other local star performers. The finale of the first ever ‘Kishtwar Idol’ was also held on the occasion and the winners were felicitated by the dignitaries present.