People make a beeline to ‘Sinthan Festival’ in Kishtwar

Kishtwar: The two-day maiden ‘Sinthan Festival’ concluded today at Sinthan Maidan Kishtwar which was organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in close collaboration with District Administration Kishtwar, Army and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.
The culmination ceremony was attended by DIG Doda -Kishtwar Dr. Sunil Gupta; Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav; SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal; CEO Kishtwar Development Authority, Inderjeet Parihar and Deputy Director Tourism (Adventure & Publicity) Jammu, Abdul Jabbar. The two-day event witnessed cultural and adventure activities which were enjoyed by the visiting guests and tourists.
Much enthusiasm was witnessed for the maiden paragliding activity, tug-of-war, snow-based activities, and musical fiesta of live performances by Waqar Khan, Shubham Shiva, Zahida Tarannum and other local star performers. The finale of the first ever ‘Kishtwar Idol’ was also held on the occasion and the winners were felicitated by the dignitaries present.
It is pertinent to mention here that Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar had organized the first-ever mega singing competition which provided a platform to local talented singers and performers. He also initiated the District level ‘Inter College Dance Competition’ which concluded on 29th April amid loud cheering from the audiences.
The two-day festivities were organized for the first time at Sinthan Kishtwar which is also the gateway to Kashmir valley from Kishtwar District.
Scores of visitors from all over Jammu and Kashmir attended the mega festivities with around 4000 footfall on day 1 of the event and more than 12000 footfall on the culmination day of the Mega Cultural Bonanza.
The locals also participated in this mega event in huge numbers and expressed gratitude towards District Administration Kishtwar and Tourism Department for successfully organizing such a mega tourism event at Sinthan Kishtwar.
District Administration Kishtwar had made elaborate arrangements for direct transportation from Kishtwar town and ensured wide pre-event publicity of the event. Camping facilities and snow-based activities were also organized during the festival.