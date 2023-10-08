Petitions seeking building, renovation permissions discussed in Doda

Doda, Oct 8: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda, Vishesh Mahajan today presided over a significant meeting of the Building Operation Controlling Authority (BOCA) in Doda.
The primary agenda of the world gathering was to review applications seeking permission for the construction of residential and commercial buildings, as well as the repair and renovation of existing structures within the jurisdiction of the Bhadarwah Development Authority (BDA), in accordance with the Control of Building Operation Act, 1988.
Each case for residential, commercial, and renovation was scrutinized with specific focus on the mandatory No Objection Certificates (NOCs).
The DC emphasized the importance of adhering to NOC requirements and directed for formation of a committee to verify nine cases under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) on the ground.