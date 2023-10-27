Petrol tanker catches fire near Battery Chasma

Ramban, Oct 27: A Srinagar-bound oil tanker caught fire and suffered extensive damages at the Battery Chasma area of Ramban on the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway early Friday morning.
The incident was reported around 5 am, at Battery Chasma between Ramban and Ramsu.
Police sources said a Srinagar bound oil tanker bearing registration number JK02BT-6267 caught fire due to some short circuit in wiring.
They said on seeing smoke emitting out from the engine of the oil tanker the driver parked the vehicle on the road and jumped out and saved his life.
On getting information a Police team from Police Station Ramban along with fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire.
Due to the fire cabin, the toolbox of the oil tanker suffered extensive damages. However, the petrol kept in highly protected three chambers was saved as fire tenders reached the spot on time.
Both side vehicular traffic was stopped till the fire was doused.
SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Rohit Baskotra said, one loaded oil tanker caught fire near Battery Chasma. He said the fire was doused and traffic was restored