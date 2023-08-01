Petrol tanker driver dies in Ramban mishap

Ramban, Aug 1: The driver of a petrol tanker died on the spot after one of the tyres of the vehicle exploded while he was trying to check it near Peera Bridge on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Tuesday.
Police said the driver of the oil tanker (PB65AZ 3551) stopped his vehicle alongside the highway at Peera area.
“He de-boarded the vehicle to check the front wheel and while he was doing so the tyre exploded and parts of it hit him on the legs,” Police said.
However, later he was taken to District Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Police identified the deceased as Shashi Paul, son of Gurkho Ram of village Dhangal Gangath in Nurpur of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.
SHO Chanderkote, Inspector P D Singh said the body of the deceased was kept in the mortuary of the District Hospital and his family and relatives were informed.
“They would arrive here soon to collect the body,” he said.