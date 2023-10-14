Pilgrimage season concludes with Ashapati Yatra in Bhaderwah

According to local belief, since time immemorial, three dimensional annual pilgrimage considered symbol of ancient Nag culture starts with Kailash Yatra in the month of August followed by Mani-Mahesh Yatra in September and finally it ends with Ashapati Yatra in October.

Despite inclement weather, Nag devotees joined traditional Charri of the final pilgrimage of the season started from historical Vasuki Nag Temple and after trekking treacherous terrain of 13 Km reached Sonbain of Ashapati glacier located at a height of 12,900 ft above sea level.