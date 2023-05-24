Pipping ceremony held at DPL Ramban

Ramban, May 24: Pipping ceremony was held at DPL Ramban in which the recently promoted Assistant Sub Inspectors Surinder Singh, Raj Kumar, Rajeshwar Kumar, Daleep Singh, and Neeraj Kumar all posted at district police lines Ramban were pinned with the new rank of Assistant Sub Inspector by Mohita Sharma SP, Ramabn.
The function was held in the presence of DySP DAR Viqar Younus, DySP Headquarters Pardeep Sen.
All the promotees were congratulated on their promotion and appreciated for their dedicated services and were further advised to perform their duties with zeal and dedication in future as well.
Alongside the pipping ceremony, SP also distributed the DGP commendation medals and certificates to all the awardees of district Ramban for their extraordinary services rendered in the year 2022.