PM Modi pitches for 'One Nation, One Uniform' for police

Modi said that next 25 years will be for creating an 'amrit peedhi' in the country by imbibing the resolutions of 'Panch Pran', which include creation of a developed India, freedom from all colonial mindset, pride in heritage, unity and citizen duty. These can be accomplished only with the efforts of everyone. He added that this should be the motive behind governance.



The decisions and policies of the people related to law and order are very important to create a favourable environment in the states. The entire system of law and order have to be credible, he said.