Pogal Paristan festival concludes

The festival was organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with District Administration Ramban and the Pogal Volunteer Association. The festival drew a significant influx of visitors who wholeheartedly immersed themselves in a tapestry of vibrant cultural programmes and exhilarating adventurous activities.

The festival served as a mesmerising showcase of the rich cultural diversity of the region. Audiences were entranced and spell bound by local dances, including Dogri, Kashmiri, and Santholi, which infused the air with sheer jubilation and celebration. Local artists from District Ramban presented captivating folk performances, providing a glimpse into the cultural heritage of the region.