Pogal Paristan festival concludes

Ramban, Aug 20: The two-day Pogal Paristan Festival, held at Pogal (Sargali) Ramban, concluded on Sunday.
The festival was organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, in collaboration with District Administration Ramban and the Pogal Volunteer Association. The festival drew a significant influx of visitors who wholeheartedly immersed themselves in a tapestry of vibrant cultural programmes and exhilarating adventurous activities.
The festival served as a mesmerising showcase of the rich cultural diversity of the region. Audiences were entranced and spell bound by local dances, including Dogri, Kashmiri, and Santholi, which infused the air with sheer jubilation and celebration. Local artists from District Ramban presented captivating folk performances, providing a glimpse into the cultural heritage of the region.
On the festival’s second day, an exhilarating trek was organised by the Monkey Leaf Hiking Club Ramban. Fifteen enthusiastic trekkers embarked on a memorable 4 km journey from Sargali to Yamol top, exploring picturesque landscapes and embracing the untamed natural beauty of the area. This trek not only aimed to promote adventure activities but also fostered national integration, and heightened environmental awareness among the youth.
Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Ramban, Dr Shamshada Shan, graced the occasion as the chief guest. She highlighted the pristine and virgin beauty of Pogal Paristan, praising the efforts of the Tourism Department and District Administration in orchestrating such promotional events that showcase the region’s natural marvels, cultural diversity, and scenic mountains.
Director of Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai, expressed the department’s unwavering commitment to exploring and discovering uncharted landscapes and natural beauty in the region. He eloquently highlighted the distinctiveness of the Pogal Sargali Ramban festival and unveiled ambitious plans to further propel the region’s untouched stunning landscapes and natural beauty.