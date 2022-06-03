Police arrest absconder after 16 years

Ramban, June 3 : Ramban Police arrested an absconder after 16 years and produced him before the court on Friday.
Police said, Liyaqat Ali son Mian Gujjar resident of Thathan Anantnag was booked in a case FIR 15 of 2007 under sections188 RPC, 146/192/194 Motor Vehicles Act at Police Station, Batote since then he was evading his arrest. A special police team led by SHO Police Station Batote, Rakesh Singh Jamwal was constituted by the Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma for arresting the accused.
They said on specific information the special police team arrested the accused from Ramban and produced before the court
DySP Hqrs Ramban, Pardeep Singh Sen, said that district Police Ramban is working hard to nab all the absconders in cases and a special drive has been started in this regard across the district.