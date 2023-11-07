Police arrest absconder in Ramban

M M PARVAIZ

November 8, 2023 2:18 am No Comments

Ramban,  Nov 7 : Ramban Police arrested a proclaimed offender after a gap of more than 15 years on Tuesday.Police sources said SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma constituted special police teams to apprehend the absconders wanted in various cases.

