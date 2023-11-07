Police arrest absconder in Ramban M M PARVAIZ November 8, 2023 2:18 am No Comments Ramban, Nov 7 : Ramban Police arrested a proclaimed offender after a gap of more than 15 years on Tuesday.Police sources said SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma constituted special police teams to apprehend the absconders wanted in various cases. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:13 + seventeen = Post navigation Previous Previous post: Country-made rusted magazines, rounds recovered in Jakh pond: SSP SambaNext Next post: Special summary revision | Youth should register themselves as voters: Ravinder Raina