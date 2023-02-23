Police call for collective measures for ending drug menace in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban (DKR) range, Dr Sunil Gupta, chaired an interaction meeting with different NGOs, civil society and media persons at Bhaderwah on Thursday and called for collective efforts to end the menace of drugs in the area.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, SDPO Bhadarwah Waseem Ahmed and other police officers were present in the meeting. Civil society members, media persons and members of different NGOs attended the meeting in which they highlighted issues of public importance and also gave a series of suggestions.