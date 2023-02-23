Police call for collective measures for ending drug menace in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban (DKR) range, Dr Sunil Gupta, chaired an interaction meeting with different NGOs, civil society and media persons at Bhaderwah on Thursday and called for collective efforts to end the menace of drugs in the area.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, SDPO Bhadarwah Waseem Ahmed and other police officers were present in the meeting. Civil society members, media persons and members of different NGOs attended the meeting in which they highlighted issues of public importance and also gave a series of suggestions.
Addressing the meeting, DIG DKR range Sunil Gupta assured the participants that all the issues raised by them have been registered and will be resolved on priority.
DIG while mentioning different types of crime acts said that drug menace is the “biggest challenge before society and it requires a collaborative approach from all the stakeholders so that this menace is brought to an end and life of future generations is protected.”
Dr Sunil while assuring stringent action as per law against people involved in peddling said that parents and guardians also have a vital role in keeping a close vigil on the activities of their wards and “this is the first and most important tier of prevention towards drugs.”
He also impressed upon NGOs and Civil society members to come forward and share information on narcotics to end the menace from grassroots level.
SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom also addressed the meeting and highlighted the achievements of police in controlling increasing menace in the district. He also sought public support to eradicate drug menace from the society for the betterment of the young generation.