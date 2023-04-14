Police officers in Ramban  receive Tabs for work

Ramban, Apr 14: In an initiative conceived by the SP Ramban aimed at digitizing all the records of policing at the ground level and making them available at one click, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda –Kishtwar Ramban range in a ceremony held at district police lines Ramban distributed 49 Tabs to concerned beat officers of respective Police Stations of the district on Friday.
Police sources said Deputy Inspector General of Police Doda Kishtwar Ramban (DKR) range, Sunil Gupta along with SP Ramban Mohita Sharma distributed Tabs among all the beat officers of all police stations of district Ramban at District Police Lines Ramban, on Friday.
This initiative conceived by SP Ramban is aimed at digitizing all the records of policing at the ground level and making them available with one click.
The jurisdiction of the police stations is usually divided into different beats and every beat is headed by an official who maintains the record of all the activities in the beat on a day-to-day basis. Earlier the record was made manually on the beat book which would normally require a lot of effort.
A total of 49 tabs were distributed amongst the beat officers with the directions to maintain and digitize the existing records henceforth.
The DIG DKR who was on a visit to district Ramban took stock of all the activities in the district and was briefed thoroughly by DySP, Waqar Batt about the ongoing training programmes and different activities at district police lines Ramban.
While speaking on the occasion SP Ramban Mohita Sharma highlighted the need for technology in policing and making it people-friendly.
She said that the use of technology has become indispensable for the working of any organisation and to keep up the pace with the modern times it’s imperative to use technology in all aspects of policing.