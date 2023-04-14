Police officers in Ramban  receive Tabs for work

Police sources said Deputy Inspector General of Police Doda Kishtwar Ramban (DKR) range, Sunil Gupta along with SP Ramban Mohita Sharma distributed Tabs among all the beat officers of all police stations of district Ramban at District Police Lines Ramban, on Friday.

This initiative conceived by SP Ramban is aimed at digitizing all the records of policing at the ground level and making them available with one click.