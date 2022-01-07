Police officer’s SUV rolls down into gorge at Patnitop, head constable injured

Banihal Jan: A head constable of the J&K Police was injured after the official vehicle of Deputy Inspector General Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range he was driving met with an accident at Patnitop in Udhampur district, officials said. DIG DKR was not traveling in the SUV at the time of the mishap.
As per an official handout, the accident occurred at about 1800 hrs when the vehicle bearing registration No. JK02CA-3516 of DIG DKR range rolled down into the gorge resulting into injuries to the head constable Abdul Rashid.
Rashid was subsequently shifted to CHC Chenani for treatment. An update on his condition was not immediately known.
More details into the incident are awaited.